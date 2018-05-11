Ex-Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy commits suicide

Last updated on: May 11, 2018 22:15 IST

Mumbai police, citing his suicide note, said the 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer took the extreme step 'out of frustration' due to his illness.

IMAGE: Roy is credited with being involved in the solving of a string of prominent cases, including the murders of journalist J Dey. Photograph: PTI Photo

Senior Maharashtra Indian Police Service officer Himanshu Roy, who was battling cancer, on Friday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Mumbai, police said.

'Roy was on medical leave for the last two years as he had cancer and the suicide note, in his own handwriting makes it clear that he ended his life out of frustration due to this illness,' a police statement said.

Roy, who is survived by his mother and wife, would have been 55 next month.

Roy, the additional director general of police (Establishment), allegedly shot himself with a licensed revolver at his home in Nariman Point at 12.40 pm and was rushed to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead at 1.40 pm, an official said.

Roy shot himself in the mouth and the resultant injury was visible right up to his skull, a doctor who first examined the deceased officer's body said.

"The patient was brought dead. He looked much thinner compared to what he was before and he had even grown a beard. He had shot himself inside his mouth and the bullet injury was visible right upto the skull," Dr Gautam Bhansali, Consultant Physician at Bombay Hospital told PTI.

He said that two other doctors, a Casualty Medical Officer and a neurosurgeon, were also present when Roy's body was brought to Bombay Hospital.

When asked if the bullet was stuck inside the skull, Bhansali said it was not visible from the outside but the post-mortem would give more details.

"After declaring him dead, we sent the body to Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital for post mortem," he said.

Bhansali further said that Roy's wife, along with the police officer's bodyguards, had brought his body to the hospital.

Roy was considered a fitness enthusiast and had been on leave since 2016, undergoing treatment for cancer.

The officer had served in elite groups of the Maharashtra Police, including as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and in the Crime Branch.

Roy is credited with being involved in the solving of a string of prominent cases, including the murders of journalist J Dey, fringe Bollywood actor Laila Khan and law graduate Pallavi Purkhayasta in Mumbai.

He was also part of the team which pursued leads related to American-born Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist David Headley, who was involved in carrying out a recce mission ahead of the 26/11 terror strike.

Roy, who was joint commissioner of police (Crime) from 2012-2014, is credited with leading the investigation into the Indian Premiere League betting scandal.

He was then transferred to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad. During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.

The Cuffe Parade police station in south Mumbai has registered a case of accidental death, police said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled Roy's demise, describing him as a dedicated police officer.

Maharashtra Congress president and former CM Ashok Chavan said Roy was an officer known for his bravery and integrity.

Former Mumbai police commissioner M N Singh termed him a courageous and hardworking officer.

"He was suffering from cancer but he was fighting it. It is very unfortunate that he had to end his life like this," Singh told reporters after visiting Roy's family to express his condolences.

"Roy was a very enterprising, dashing and resourceful person," former ACP Iqbal Sheikh said.

Over six-feet tall, having rippling muscles, a dramatic moustache, and a rich baritone, Roy stood out with his personality, but it all came apart when he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 1988-batch IPS officer was very particular about fitness and would attend Bollywood and social events regularly. He was a teetotaller and had a penchant for Hindustani classical music.

The officer became the youngest superintendent of police of Nasik (rural) in 1995. Thereafter, he took charge as SP, Ahmednagar; Deputy Commissioner of Police Economic Offences Wing, DCP Traffic, DCP Zone 1, and Commissioner of Police, Nasik.

He was appointed Joint Commissioner of Police Mumbai in 2009 and is credited with setting up Mumbai's first Cyber Crime Cell, the women's cell, and taking anti-dacoity measures in rural Maharashtra.

Mumbai terror attack convict and Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death during Roy's tenure as Mumbai crime branch chief.

Roy was an alumnus of St Xavier's College, Mumbai. He had also worked as a CA at Arthur Andersen, one of the best accounting firms in the world, before he cleared the Union Public Service Commission examination and joined the IPS.