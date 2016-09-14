Ex JNU student union member alleges rape by AISF office-bearer

September 14, 2016 23:43 IST

A former Jawaharlal Nehru University students union member has alleged that she was raped by an ex office-bearer of the All India Students Federation following which a zero FIR has been registered against him.

Ashish Raghuvanshi, convener of the Madhya Pradesh unit of AISF, the student wing of Communist Party of India, was expelled from the organisation in June after the victim approached its top brass.

The girl, a PhD scholar and former vice-president of JNUSU, was in a relationship with Raghuvanshi. She has in a police complaint alleged that he raped her and also extorted money during the course of their relationship.

The girl had earlier this week levelled the allegations in a Facebook post that went viral and also put up posters on the JNU campus narrating her ordeal.

According to police, a zero FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj-North police station in south Delhi based on a complaint filed by the victim on the night of September 12.

"The zero FIR has been registered because the complainant has mentioned the place of the offence as Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The complaint will be trasferred to Bhopal police who will probe the charges," said a senior police officer.

Vishwajeet Kumar, National General Secretary of AISF, said, "The girl had approached us in June with the complaint and we had stripped Raghuvanshi of the post and expelled him from the outfit. We also assured her we would help her get the money back from him and advised her to approach police in this regard."

Meanwhile, in a separate case a JNU PhD scholar was arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.

The varsity, which had last year recorded, the highest number of sexual harassment complaints in any educational institution in the country, was in news last month over rape of a PhD scholar by an All India Students Association activist who was expelled from the party following a complaint.