rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 2 LeT terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

2 LeT terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

July 25, 2018 13:31 IST

Two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lal Chowk area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

 

He said the operation turned into an encounter after terrorists started firing at security forces. Two terrorists, belonging to the LeT, were killed in the cross- fire, the official said.

He said the individual identities of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was also reported from Keran sector along the Line of Control in north Kashmir Kupwara district, the police said adding that details of the incident were awaited.

Photograph: ANI

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use