rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Handwara

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Handwara

September 11, 2018 09:06 IST

Photograph: ANI

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

 

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces.

The operation is on, the official said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: ANI, north Kashmir district, Handwara, J-K, Kupwara
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use