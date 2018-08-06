rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Election for Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha to be held on August 9

Election for Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha to be held on August 9

August 06, 2018 13:20 IST

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 am on August 9, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced on Monday.

The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on August 8, he said in the House soon after it assembled for the day.

 

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

He was later elected the Deputy Chairman during the United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure.

The Bharatiya Janata Part-led National Democratic Alliance government does not enjoy a majority in the House and would need the support of several regional
parties to push for the election of its candidate.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Upper House of Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Part-led National Democratic Alliance, Rajya Sabha, United Progressive Alliance, J Kurien
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use