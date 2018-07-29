Don't fear standing with industrialists, my intentions clean: PM

July 29, 2018 18:24 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a ceremony to launch various projects worth Rs 60,000 crore, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Sunday. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the opposition parties, holding them answerable for what he called the 'ills the country has been facing for 70 years'.

Attacking them for calling industrialists 'chor and luterey', Modi said that he did not hesitate in standing with them as his 'intentions' are clear.

He congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government and industrialists for their commitment for development.

"We are not those who are scared of standing next to businessmen," he said, adding like farmers, bankers, government employees and labourers, industrialists also contributed to the development of the country.

"You cannot have blot on you simply by standing with anyone if your intentions are good and clear. Gandhiji's (Father of the Nation) intentions were so pure that he never hesitated in staying with Birla family," he said.

"Public mey milna nahi, parde ke peeche sab kuch karna hai. Woh dartey rahtey hain, (Those who do not meet publicly and do everything behind curtains remain scared)," he said.

Amar Singh, former Samajwadi Party leader, is sitting here and he can give you all the details, Modi said with a laughter.

"Should we insult them (industrialists and businessmen) by labelling them as 'chor' and 'luterey'. What is this? Those who will do wrong will have to leave the country or spend life in the jail. This was not done earlier because everything was done behind curtains..."

"Kiske jahaj me log ghoomte pata nahi kya (Are you not aware on whose plane, they used to travel)," he said without naming anyone.

He said there was a time when coal brought a bad name, apparently referring to the coal block allocation scam.

Modi said those who used to look for issues to criticise him, should note that whatever mistake they find dates back to 70 years.

"Please note, whatever you find will be dating back to 70 years (of their rule) and not from my four years. I have only four years in my account and you have 70 years," he said.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to attack his political rivals who have been ridiculing his frequent visits to the state and saying that it smacked of his nervousness ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"As an MP from the state, I will come twice, five times, ten times... I am your MP and will keep visiting (the state)," he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of opposition Samajwadi Party mocking at the prime minister for visiting the state six times in a month.

Modi's Uttar Pradesh tour on Sunday marked his sixth visit to the state this month and second to Lucknow in as many days.

He was here yesterday to attend a programme on 'Transforming Urban Landscape', marking the third anniversary of three key government initiatives related to urban development -- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission.

Earlier this month, Modi visited his parliamentary Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur, besides Noida (Gamtam Buddha Nagar). He had visited Sant Kabir Nagar on June 28.

Modi, without naming the Samajwadi Party, said the tube in a 'cycle' (its party symbol) tyre can take only a limited pressure of air. Beyond that limit, the same air hampers its movement," he said.

Modi was speaking after launch of 81 investment projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh at a mega ground-breaking event.

Around 80 leading industrialists, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel group and Sanjeev Puri, MD, ITC, besides top magnates of other major business houses participated in the event.

This comes close on the heels of 'Investors Summit' in February this year.

Lauding the UP government for attracting huge investments, Modi said was a big step.

"I have been Chief Minister for a long time and getting Rs 60,000 crore investment is a big achievement. I congratulate officers also for the unimaginable work. ", he said.

"Some persons are calling it ground breaking ceremony but its a record breaking ceremony. In such a less time, old ways have been changed and trust of industrialists has been gathered. I am happy that in Yogi Adityanath's leadership atmosphere is being created for investment by changing work culture," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the state in holding the successful investors summit earlier this year, said climate was very favourable to set up projects in the state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in the Lok Sabha, assured additional security for the ambitious projects in case of any requirement.

"I can give you this assurance as the country's home minister," he said.