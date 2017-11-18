Disconnect between Pak army HQ and troops along LoC: Indian DGMO

rediff.com

November 18, 2017 19:55 IST

Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations on Saturday asked his Pakistani counterpart to take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

During a telephonic conversation, Lt Gen A K Bhatt told his Pakistani counterpart that there appeared to be a "disconnect" between the Pakistan Army's reiteration about the desire for peace and the action of its troops, official sources said.

 

Citing various incidents, Bhatt said that Pakistani troops resort to heavy firing without provocation, they said.

The telephonic conversation between the two DGMOs took place following a request by the Pakistani side.

Lt Gen Bhatt impressed upon the Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza that there appeared to be a "disconnect between the intent at the Pakistani General Headquarters which reiterates its desire for peace and the actions of Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, who resort to heavy firing without provocation," a source said.

Bhatt further exhorted his Pakistani counterpart to resolve this "existent credibility gap" to ensure that peace and tranquillity is maintained along the LoC.

The Pakistan Army DGMO alleged that Indian security forces have resorted to unproved firing and targeted civilians along the LoC in the Pooch sector.

Bhatt, however, made it clear that the Indian Army always maintains impeccable standards of professionalism and does not target civilians in any manner.

