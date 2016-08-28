Desperate BJP accepting BSP's 'rejected maal': Maya

August 28, 2016 17:49 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Maywati on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janta Party is in a desperate position in Uttar Pradesh as it is ready to accept ‘rejected maal’ by her party.

She was indirectly referring to the desertion of two senior BSP members -- Padrauna Swami Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak -- who joined the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, Mayawati said that the ‘BJP has no candidate in UP, that is why they are including people who have either left her party, or are expelled’.

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being ‘anti-Dalit’ and recalled the Una incident and the death of Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula to back her assertion.

“This government can do no good for the Dalit community,” she said.

She said ever since the BJP came to power, inflation and unemployment have risen exponentially in the last two years.

Mayawati pointed out that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the centre is working for capitalists.

She further said that minority communities under the BJP government are living in fear and are being threatened by the ‘gau rakshaks’.

Accusing the Samajwadi Party of being incapable of controlling crime in the state, she said women are getting raped daily.

She said that the BJP and SP are jointly deceiving the people of UP.

This is the second phase of the BSP campaign for the upcoming 2017 assembly elections.