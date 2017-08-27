Violence in the name of faith won't be tolerated: PM

Last updated on: August 27, 2017 13:53 IST

'I want to assure the country that no country, no government can tolerate anybody taking the law into their hands, whether it is an individual or a group.'

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Sunday, August 27, denounced the mayhem in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi after Dera Sauda Sach head Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case, saying violence in the name of faith would not be tolerated and asserted that the guilty will not be spared.

In his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said every India would have to bow before the law.

The Constitution, Modi said, provides scope for redressal of all kinds of grievances.

'At a time, when the country is in the mood of celebrating festivals, news of violence from any part is naturally a matter of concern,' the prime minister said, referring to the mayhem created by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on Friday, August 25, in which 36 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

'This is a country of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. This is a country of Sardar Patel, who devoted his life for unity,' Modi said.

Non-violence, Modi, said, has been the foundation of the country for ages.

'I had said it from the Red Fort (in his Independence Day speech) that in the name of faith, violence will not be tolerated. Whether the faith is religious, political or in favour of a individual or a tradition, nobody has the right to take the law into his own hands in the name of faith,' the prime minister declared.

'I want to assure the country that no country, no government can tolerate anybody taking the law into their hands, whether it is an individual or a group.'

'Everybody will have to bow before the law,' Modi asserted. 'The law will determine accountability and the guilty will be punished.'

IMAGE: Vehicles burn in the violence in Panchkula, August 25, 2017. Photograph: PTI Photo