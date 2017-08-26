Haryana govt suspends Panchkula DCP for 'lapse'; 9 Dera centres sealed

Last updated on: August 26, 2017 15:31 IST

Facing flak over failure to check violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, Haryana government on Saturday suspended the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Panchkula, alleging that a “defective” order by him allowed the crowd build-up in the district.

IMAGE: A man surveys the damage after a day of violence in Panchkula, Haryana. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

“Yes there was a lapse and that why we have suspended DCP Panchkula,” Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said, adding that the prohibitory order issued by the officer only barred carrying of weapons and not a gathering of five or more persons.

An official order said that IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, has been put under suspension with immediate effect.

At least 31 people were killed and 250 injured in Panchkula after frenzied Dera followers went on a rampage following the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday.

“It was because of the defective prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Panchkula) that a large number of Dera followers managed to come to Panchkula,” Niwas said.

IMAGE: The situation in Panchkula was tense and the security forces were on high alert following the violence that killed 31 people on Friday. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Dera chief’s Z-plus security cover withdrawn

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s ‘Z-plus’ security cover was withdrawn after his conviction in a rape case, Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi said.

He also denied any special treatment being given to the Dera chief in a Rohtak jail after being held guilty in a 15-year-old rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula on Friday.

“The moment he was arrested yesterday, his ‘Z plus’ security cover stood automatically withdrawn,” Dhesi told a press conference.

“He is being treated as an ordinary prisoner. It was reported that he was being an air conditioner, there is nothing like that. As far as food is concerned, he is served the same food which other prisoners have,” he added.

Asked about the number of visitors the Dera chief would be meeting him in the jail, Singh said every prisoner can give names of five persons whom he wants to meet, and he will also be allowed to meet them only like any other ordinary prisoners.

Dera followers detained

Police has detained 15 Dera Sacha Sauda followers since Friday night in Sirsa even as the authorities have appealed to over one lakh supporters still present in the sect headquarters to vacate the premises.

The situation in Sirsa remained tense but under control, according to police.

"Police have detained 15 anti-social elements since last night," Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi said.

Another senior police official said the authorities have appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarters.

Army has taken control of the area after two people died is Sirsa on Friday following violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a sexual exploitation case.

At least 31 people have been killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana on Friday.

9 Dera centres sealed; 2,500 lathis recovered from Kurukshetra

IMAGE: Dera followers have gathered in large numbers outside the headquarters.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The Kurukshetra Police on Saturday sealed the nine congregation centres of the Dera Sacha Sauda in the district, evicting the followers, and seized over 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edged weapons during a search operation there.

After evicting Dera followers, a large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Dera Sacha Sauda’s congregation centres to prevent any untoward incident.

“All the nine Naam Charcha Ghars (congregation centres) in the district have been sealed and entry to these centres has been banned,” said Kurukshetra SP Abhishek Garg.

The move came after the incidents of widespread violence and arson in Haryana following the conviction self-styled godman and sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday in a 15-year-old rape case by a CBI court in Punchkula.

Police carried out search operation in the congregation centres during which they found more than 2,500 lathis and other sharp edges weapons from the premises.

“We have recovered 2,500 lathis, some sharp-edged weapons and 2.5 litre kerosene during the search operation.

“We have evicted all the followers from the congregation centres and locked all the nine Naam Charcha Ghars in Kurkshetra,” Garg said.