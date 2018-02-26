Delhi CS assault: CCTV at Kejriwal's house tampered with, claim cops

February 26, 2018 15:34 IST

Delhi Police on Monday said the CCTV footage in the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was tampered with and the Forensic Science Laboratory would examine it soon.

“The meeting was not held in the camp office but in the drawing room of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. The CCTV timings are different and that mean it is tampered,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh said.

On February 24, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with the case.

The meeting took place at the house of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President Manoj Tiwari met Rajnath Singh to discuss the matter on the same.

On February 20, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.

Following the incident, Secretary of Indian Civil and Administration services Manisha Saxena conducted a meeting on Friday with the Minister of State Home Affairs Hans Raj Ahir and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

She had also demanded the Delhi government provide security to the officers and guarantee them protection from any further instances of violence or misconduct.

As of now, the AAP MLAs have been sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court.

Image: On Friday, the Delhi Police swooped down on the residence of Arvind Kejriwal and seized a hard disk containing CCTV footage in connection with the chief secretary ‘assault’ incident. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo