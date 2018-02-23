Cops 'search' Kejriwal's house; question Amit Shah too, he says

Last updated on: February 23, 2018 15:39 IST

A Delhi Police team was on Friday sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area for collecting evidence related to an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, an official said.

"A police team has been sent to the chief minister's residence for collecting all evidence, including CCTV footage, in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi chief secretary," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, Harinder Singh said.

Reacting to it, Kejriwal said, 'A huge posse of policemen was sent to my residence. The entire CM residence is being searched over allegations of two slaps.'

'But when will Amit Shah be questioned in connection with Judge Loya's death,' he asked on Twitter.

Kejriwal said his council of ministers had sought an appointment with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the matter.

"As the services come under the LG in Delhi, the council of ministers will request him to direct all bureaucrats to work with the AAP government even as the probe into the alleged assault on the chief secretary continues," an official said.

According to Delhi government spokesperson Arunodya Prakash, 60-70 policemen entered the chief minister's office 'without any intimation'.

'CM house taken over by police. Huge number of police force enters CM house without any intimation. Police Raj kills democracy in Delhi. Police spread all over inside CM house. If this what they can to do an elected CM, think what they can with poor people!!!' Prakash wrote on Twitter.

'There is minimum courtesy in democracy. Every citizen has rights under constitution. Is it an attempt to humiliate a CM who is working tirelessly for the poor and the last man of the society? (sic)' he tweeted.

The party accused the Delhi Police of acting like a bully by entering the CM’s residence ‘illegally’ and being a mere ‘puppet’ in the hands of the central government.

The police team went inside the chief minister's residence only to ‘humiliate and insult him (Arvind Kejriwal)’, AAP leader Ashutosh told reporters in New Delhi.

‘Without Modi government's directive, the police could not have indulged in such 'dadagiri,’ AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted.

In a press conference, the AAP also showed a two-and-half-minute clip where senior police officials are seen inside the residence of the chief minister, purportedly asking questions about the wall paint of the room.

"These questions are ridiculous and preposterous," said B S Joon, AAP counsel.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has claimed that their request seeking CCTV footage from the chief minister's residence in connection with the alleged assault case was not met, prompting them to dispatch a posse there to collect evidence.

AAP legislators Prakash Jarwal and Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan were arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi chief secretary during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on Monday night.

The AAP has alleged that the Delhi Police pressured Kejriwal's adviser V K Jain to change his statement about the alleged attack.

Ashutosh and Singh claimed that this was a ploy to destabilise the party's government in Delhi.

Ashutosh also targeted Baijal, calling him an 'agent of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)' for not acting on a complaint about attack on Delhi minister Imran Hussain and Delhi Dialogue Commission vice-chairman Ashish Khetan, despite being provided evidence.

Jain was apparently at Kejriwal's residence on Monday night, when AAP legislators allegedly attacked Prakash.

Singh said Jain, in his first statement to the police, had stated that when the alleged assault happened he was in bathroom and he did not know what had happened in the room.

"However, the police state that today Mr Jain is claiming that when he returned from the bathroom, he found Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash searching for his spectacles, indicating the possibility of an assault. Why did Mr Jain change his stand within a day? Under whose pressure was he forced to change his statement?" Singh said.

He claimed that Jain was picked up by the Delhi Police on Thursday morning and was pressured to change his statement.

"How is it that the same Mr Jain who emphatically said that he witnessed no assault during the entire time that he was present there, has now claimed otherwise?" he added.

Reacting to the allegations, the chief spokesperson of the Delhi Police, Special CP Dependra Pathak, said the department was only following rules and procedures.

"As per due process, a statement was recorded first by the police and then the statement was recorded before the court," Pathak said.

Singh alleged that Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were being arrested for an 'assault' for which there was no proof.

On the other hand despite there being video evidence of officials assaulting Delhi cabinet minister Imran Hussain, no action was taken by the Delhi Police, he added.

The party also named a few Delhi government officials seen in the video purportedly showing the attack on Hussain and Khetan.

"The Lt Governor is acting like an agent of the BJP and his loyalty is not towards the Constitution of India," Ashutosh alleged.

He said Delhi government officials going on strike following the alleged attack on Prakash was 'unfortunate'.

Ashutosh said the medico-legal case report of Prakash states he was assaulted after 12 am but the CCTV camera footage shows he left Kejriwal's residence at 11.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Indian Administrative Service officers working under the Delhi government on Friday met Union minister Jitendra Singh and put forward their grievances.

“We have heard the members of the delegation. We took cognisance of all the grievances and concerns raised by them and necessary steps would be taken on it,” Singh told reporters after the meeting.

He said the officers wanted to officially register their grievances with the personnel ministry, which is the cadre controlling authority of the IAS.

The officers have submitted a memorandum mentioning some of their demands and necessary action will be taken on it, said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

He said, "The common objective of all of us is that we should be able to get the best out of our officers and we must enable them to perform their work to the best of their potential in the interest of the nation."

After the meeting, Delhi IAS officers’ association secretary Manisha Saxena said the minister has assured full cooperation.

"He said he is overseeing the developments, and action, as per the law, will be taken. He said they will take every step to protect and uphold the dignity of the civil servants," Saxena said.

On the allegation that the officers were allegedly acting at the behest of the BJP, she said, "We all are government employees. We are not related to any political party. We are angry at the development that took place. It is our Constitutional right to put across our grievances."

IMAGE: Delhi Police conducts an investigation in the case of the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo