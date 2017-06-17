rediff.com

Darjeeling: GJM protestors turn violent, clash with cops

June 17, 2017 13:12 IST

There were fresh clashes in Darjeeling on Saturday with Gorkha Janamukti Morcha protesters pelting stones and throwing bottles at security personnel who retaliated by firing teargas shells.

As the indefinite shutdown to demand a separate state entered its third day, police sources said that prohibitory orders were in force in the entire area and no one was allowed to take out processions.

GJM supporters violated the orders and took a procession.

When police stopped them, they hurled stones and bottles.

Police fired teargas shells and used batons to disperse the crowd.

