Kashmir toll climbs to 73 after fresh clashes; curfew lifted from Srinagar

Last updated on: September 06, 2016 14:19 IST

A youth was killed on Tuesday in fresh clashes between protestors and security forces in Anantnag district, taking the death toll in the ongoing unrest in Kashmir to 73 even as normal life remained disrupted for the 60th consecutive day.

Naseer Ahmad Mir was killed in the security forces’ action to chase away a large number of protestors in Seer Hamdan area of south Kashmir, even as several other persons -- including a woman -- sustained injuries, a police official said.

He said the injured woman has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition.

On Monday night, a youth, injured during similar clashes in Sopore area on Sunday, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar. Musaib Nagoo was injured during clashes between protestors and security forces on Sunday in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

With these deaths, the toll in ongoing unrest has gone up to 73.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected in the Valley for the 60th straight day following violence in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July, even as curfew was lifted from entire Srinagar following improvement in the situation.

Curfew was lifted from seven police station areas in Srinagar after two days, but day-to-day activities remained suspended due to a separatist-sponsored strike.

"Curfew has been lifted from entire Srinagar city and so no area in Kashmir is under curfew today (Tuesday)," a police spokesman said.

He said curfew was lifted following improvement in the situation.

The spokesman, however, said restrictions on the assembly of people would remain in force across the Valley to maintain law and order.

Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut during day time. They only open in the evening when the separatists have announced relaxation in the strike for some days of the week.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also continued to remain closed.

However, the attendance in government offices and banks has showed signs of improvement since the past few days, officials said.

Public transport continued to be off the roads.

The separatists, who are spearheading the ongoing agitation, have extended the shutdown programme till September 8.

As part of their weekly protest programme, they have called for peaceful protests by women on Tuesday, while announcing a 12-hour relaxation in the strike from 6 pm.