Curfew continues; normal life hit for 43rd day in Kashmir

August 20, 2016 12:38 IST

Curfew remained in force in Srinagar district and two south Kashmir towns even as normal life in the Valley was paralysed for the 43rd day on Saturday due to unrest in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8.

“Curfew is in force in entire Srinagar district, Anantnag town and Pampore town as a precautionary measure,” a police official said.

The separatist camp have called for an ‘Aazadi march’ to district headquarters on Saturday as part of their protest schedule.

The official said restrictions on the movement of the people were in force in rest of the Valley.

Normal life remained paralysed for the 43rd consecutive day due to curfew, restrictions and separatist-sponsored strike following Wani’s killing in an encounter with security forces.

Schools, colleges and private offices remained closed while public transport remained off roads. The attendance in government offices was thin.

Mobile Internet and telephony services also remained suspended.

The separatist camp, headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, has extended the agitation till August 25.

As many as 64 persons including two cops have been killed in the clashes that began on July 9.

Image: Streets of Srinagar wore a deserted look owing to the curfew imposed. Photograph: Umar Gani/Rediff.com