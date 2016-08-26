Day 49: Curfew in Kashmir to prevent separatists' march

August 26, 2016 11:45 IST

Curfew was on Friday extended to several areas of Kashmir to foil a planned march by separatists to Eidgah in old city area as normal life continued to remain paralysed for the 49th consecutive day in the Valley in the wake of violence following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani last month.

"Curfew has been extended to entire Srinagar district, Pulwama district and south Kashmir towns of Shopian and Anantnag," a police official said.

He said north Kashmir towns of Baramulla, Pattan and Handwara were also placed under curfew while restrictions on assembly of people were in force in rest of the Valley.

The curfew was extended to thwart a march planned by separatist groups of Eidgah ground in Old city on Friday afternoon after prayers.

Meanwhile, normal life remained paralysed for the 49th consecutive day due to curfew, restrictions and separatist sponsored strike.

Shops, private offices, educational institutions and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport continued to be off roads.

The attendance in government offices and banks was also affected, the official said.

Mobile internet also continued to remain suspended in the entire Valley, where the outgoing facility on prepaid mobiles remained barred.

The separatist camp, which is spearheading the agitation in the Valley over the civilian deaths during the protests against Wani's killing, have extended the strike call in the Valley till September 1.

As many as 66 persons, including two police personnel, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the clashes that began on July 9, a day after Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir s Anantnag district.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com