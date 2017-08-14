CRPF braveheart Chetan Cheetah awarded Kirti Chakra

August 14, 2017 21:03 IST

Central Reserve Police Force commandants Pramod Kumar and Chetan Cheetah have been awarded Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry medal, on the eve of Independence Day for their brave exploits against terrorists in Kashmir.

Kumar, commanding officer of the Srinagar-based 49th battalion of the paramilitary force, has been decorated with the military medal posthumously.

He was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Nowhatta Chowk in Srinagar soon after he unfurled the national flag at his camp on August 15 last year and rushed to help his troops who were engaged by two armed, foreign terrorists.

Forty-four-year-old Kumar suffered a fatal bullet injury in his skull and succumbed to it, not before inflicting severe injuries on the terrorists.

Cheeta, CO of the 45th CRPF battalion, was shot nine times during an operation against terrorists in the Hajin area of Kashmir Valley on February 14 this year.

He made a “miraculous” recovery after suffering such fatal injuries.

Cheetah, who hails from Rajasthan, bore the initial brunt of the terrorists when a joint team of the army, CRPF and state police had laid siege following intelligence inputs that two foreign terrorists were hiding in the area.

The brave officer was initially taken to the base hospital in Srinagar where he was operated upon and given primary treatment, after which he was flown to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

While Home Minister Rajnath Singh had praised Cheetah’s courage, will and determination, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had visited him while he was in the hospital.

Cheetah had joined the CRPF in Jaunary, 1998.

Two other troops of the about three lakh-strong paramilitary have been decorated with military medals on Monday.

Assistant Commandant Chandan Kumar and Constable Amarnath Mishra have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry medal.

The force, designated as the lead force for operations against Naxals, also won the maximum -- 53 -- Police Medal for Gallantry this year.

Image: CRPF commandant Chetan Kumar Cheetah with his wife Uma and Doctors after he was discharged from AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo