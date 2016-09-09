Court orders to block links to Sandeep Kumar's 'objectionable' video

September 09, 2016 19:29 IST

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been directed by a special court to immediately block internet links of the alleged objectionable videos purportedly showing sacked Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party member of legislative assembly Sandeep Kumar with a woman, who has accused him of raping her.

The court's order came as it allowed a plea of Delhi Police seeking direction to the director of Computer Emergency Response Team to block and remove objectionable video clips and links from YouTube.

“In view of submissions made, direction is issued to the Director of Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, government of India... to block/remove the above said links with immediate effect and compliance report be submitted ... to the investigating officer,” the judge said.

The police, in its application, said the video clips mentioned in the application are ‘highly objectionable, illicit and harm the modesty of a woman. ... They are thus required to be blocked/ removed from the Internet/ website immediately to maintain peace, law and order and modesty of a woman’.

Advocate Pradeep Rana, representing Kumar, denied the allegation that it was his client who was seen in the alleged objectionable videos.

Kumar, 36, who was arrested on rape charges on the complaint of a woman, was on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the special court in New Delhi after the police submitted he was not required for custodial interrogation.

He was arrested on September 3 after the woman approached Sultanpuri police station in North Delhi complaining of sexual harassment against the former Social Welfare and Women and Child Development minister, following which a case was filed.

The woman had figured in an objectionable video with him.

Kumar has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code, under Section 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of IT Act and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification for an official act) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

IMAGE: AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar. Photograph: PTI Photo