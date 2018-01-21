'That's why God gave us 67 seats': Kejriwal after MLAs disqualification

January 21, 2018 23:02 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Centre after 20 AAP MLAs were disqualified for holding offices of profit, saying his government was being harassed.

Addressing a gathering in the Najafgarh area in New Delhi, the chief minister said that when someone is on the path of truth, that person has to face a lot of problems.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "We are saving every single penny of the government, but there are a lot of problems coming our way. They are trying to harass us by all means. They have imposed false cases on us and our MLAs."

"They also got a CBI raid done on my office, but they found my four mufflers only after a 24-hour search. Our MLAs were arrested," he said.

The lieutenant governor had called 400 files of the Delhi government pertaining to the decisions taken in the last two years, but they did not find anything against us, Kejriwal said.

"When they did not find anything against us, they today disqualified our 20 MLAs," he said.

Kejriwal also said that the almighty would have given the Aam Aadmi Party 67 seats keeping in mind that 20 AAP MLAs would be disqualified after three years.

Later, he tweeted, "There was some logic when God gave us 67 seats. The Almighty stood behind us in our every step. Otherwise we would have been nothing... Just don't stray away from the path of truth."

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is all set to lose his portfolio as he was among the 20 AAP MLAs who have been disqualified by President Ram Nath Kovind in the office of profit case.

"When you are on the path of truth, you have to face a lot problems. But as I always say, when you are on the path of truth, the almighty will help you because you are not working for yourself.

"In democracy, the people are above all. At the end of the day, justice will prevail," he said.

Kovind on Sunday accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for holding offices of profit.

A notification issued by the law ministry quoted the president as saying that in the light of the opinion expressed by the EC, the 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly have been disqualified.

The poll panel had on January 19 recommended to Kovind that the 20 MLAs were liable for disqualification for holding offices of profit between March 13, 2015, and September 8, 2016.