Conspiracy to kill my family, says Rabri on withdrawal of security

April 11, 2018 13:57 IST

On Tuesday, the Nitish Kumar-led government decided to withdraw 32 personnel of Bihar Military Police posted at the former Bihar CM’s residence, reports M I Khan

Politics is hotting up in Bihar after the Nitish Kumar-led government downgraded security cover at the official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi and her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad in Patna.

Angered by state government’s decision to withdraw 32 personnel of Bihar Military Police posted at her sprawling residence, Rabri Devi on Wednesday said that there was a conspiracy to kill her family. However, she was not afraid and the Bihar government would be responsible if anything did happen to her.

Rabri Devi further said that her party RJD, main opposition in the Bihar assembly, will take this issue to the people.

RJD ally Hinmdustani Awam Morcha spokesperson threatened that if anything happen to Lalu-Rabri’s family the country would burn.

Earlier, the state government on Tuesday night downgraded security cover at 10 Circular Road, the official residence of Lalu- Rabri Devi.

On Wednesday, Rabri, with her two sons -- Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav and former state Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav -- refused to take cover of bodyguards and returned them.

They have described it as a part of political vendetta by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally, the BJP, against the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

“It is for the first time that there is virtually no security personnel at the residence of Lalu-Rabri. At present, the high profile sprawling bungalow is without any security personnel,” said senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiiwari.

“Lalu’s family has been targeted for opposing divisive politics. Nitish Kumar has been playing a dangerous game with Lalu’s family. Nitish Kumar is doing drama,” alleged the senior RJD leader.

He said that Lalu’s family is already on the hit list of people opposing reservation. “In view of the threat perception to them, downgrading of security cover was not proper. Tejashwi Yadaav has been visiting different places across Bihar to address public meetings and meet people, if any thing happened to him, no one but Nitish Kumar will be responsible for it.”