Congress's attempt to embarrass Sushma Swaraj backfires

March 27, 2018 18:51 IST

A poll started by the Congress on Twitter apparently to embarrass External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the killing of 39 Indians in Iraq backfired as a majority of netizens supported the minister.

Turning the tables, Swaraj retweeted the question posted by the opposition party.

The Congress had on its Twitter handle on Monday started a poll asking users, ‘Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks’.

If the opposition party thought that the poll would put the minister in a tight spot over the emotive issue, the poll did not pan out on the expected lines.

The Congress Twitter handle showed that over 76 per cent of a total of 33,879 voters answered in negative and only 24 per cent agreed with the contention.