rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Congress's attempt to embarrass Sushma Swaraj backfires

Congress's attempt to embarrass Sushma Swaraj backfires

March 27, 2018 18:51 IST

A poll started by the Congress on Twitter apparently to embarrass External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the killing of 39 Indians in Iraq backfired as a majority of netizens supported the minister.

Turning the tables, Swaraj retweeted the question posted by the opposition party.

 

The Congress had on its Twitter handle on Monday started a poll asking users, ‘Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks’.

If the opposition party thought that the poll would put the minister in a tight spot over the emotive issue, the poll did not pan out on the expected lines.

The Congress Twitter handle showed that over 76 per cent of a total of 33,879 voters answered in negative and only 24 per cent agreed with the contention.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sushma Swaraj, Congress on Twitter, Iraq
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use