Congress workers heckle Urjit Patel at Kolkata airport

December 15, 2016 22:57 IST

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel on Thursday faced political heat over demonetisation when he was heckled by a group of alleged Congress workers at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata.

Chanting slogans like ‘Urjit Patel go back’ and ‘Urjit Patel hai, hai’, over a dozen protesters tried to block his way when he stepped out of a car at the airport on his way back to Mumbai.

The protesters came too close for Patel's comfort as he started walking towards the entrance of the airport terminal.

Policemen accompanying him were seen pushing away the agitators and securing the way for the RBI governor, who earlier in the day attended a meeting of RBI board at the central bank’s office in Kolkata where Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist staged demonstrations. Even after he had entered the terminal building, the protesters were seen raising slogans.

Police said he was also shown black flags by the protesters.

He also met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the harshest critics of the demonetisation exercise, who voiced concern over the hardship faced by people and ‘political discrimination amongst states’.