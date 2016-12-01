Congress' official Twitter account hacked, abusive tweets posted

December 01, 2016 11:41 IST

The official Twitter accounts of the Indian National Congress and party vice president Rahul Gandhi were hacked on Thursday and some messages laden with expletives and profanities posted on it, the party said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday night too and some obscene remarks were put out online for around an hour.

The Congress has, meanwhile, filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Delhi Police on the hacking of its vice president’s Twitter account.

The complaint was filed by party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, demanding strict action against those behind the hacking.

After the hacking, the Congress raised questions on the digital safety of all Indians and said it reflects disturbing insecurities of the prevalent ‘fascist culture’ in the country.

Rahul's account was hacked around 8.45 pm on Wednesday and some messages with profanities were put out, but these were deleted soon thereafter.

"Such lowly tactics will neither drown the sane voice of reason nor deter Rahul Gandhi from raising people's issues," Surjewala had said.

"Such unscrupulous, unethical and roguish conduct of venal trolls to hack Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle reflects disturbing insecurities of prevalent fascist culture," he said.

Surjewala also tweeted, ‘Pre-meditated hacking of @OfficeOfRG smacks of a sinister conspiracy to abuse and intimidate. It strengthens our resolve to fight for the Nation.’

‘Hacking of@OfficeofRG proves lack of Digital safety around each one of us. Every digital info can be accessed, altered, morphed & modified,’ the Congress leader said in another tweet.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's political secretary Ahmed Patel also tweeted, ‘The way @OfficeOfRG a/c got hacked, as cybercrime and Twitter watched helpless raises serious Q’s on digital safety, Digital India future (sic).’

'Those forcing country to adopt online payment overnight, have they taken steps to ensure a/c of ordinary ppl will be immune from hacking (sic)?' he also said.