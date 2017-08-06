rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News »

44 Congress MLAs to fly back to Gujarat on Monday

August 06, 2017 16:21 IST

At least 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs, who were staying at Bengaluru’s Eagleton Resort to ensure they don’t succumb to police and political pressure to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, will return back to Gujarat on Monday.

In the backdrop of Gujarat Congress MLAs quitting and joining the BJP, as many as 44 of the grand old party MLAs left for Bengaluru.

Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar earlier said, “To ensure that BJP is not successful in its mission, 44 of us Congress MLAs are leaving from Gujarat for Bengaluru. To hide their failure, the saffron party is trying to make sure our MLAs resign by offering money and through police pressure.”

Earlier, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had accused the BJP in the state of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8.

The developments came after at least six Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned from the party to join the BJP.

Source: ANI
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress Gujarat, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Bengaluru
 

