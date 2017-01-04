Clintons to join George W Bush at Trump's inauguration

January 04, 2017 08:46 IST

Former United States presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush along with their wives -- Hillary, who ran for president, and Laura Bush respectively -- will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the new US president on January 20.

The Clintons will be at the ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, despite the drag-out electoral campaign that ended with Trump’s surprise victory on November 8, his advisers said.

Also at the inauguration will be George W Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, though they refused to vote for the billionaire in the elections, the office of the Republican ex-president said in a statement.

“They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power -- a hallmark of American democracy -- and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence,” the note said.

Both George W and Laura Bush left the presidential part of the ballot blank in the last elections, another sign of their rejection of the real estate magnate from the moment

Trump was picked as the Republican nominee by his party in last July’s primaries.

On election day, Trump thought it “sad” that the ex-president left his ballot blank, but predicted it would make no difference to the results.

Before the presence of the Clintons and the Bush couple was announced, Democrat Jimmy Carter was the only former US president to say he would attend Trump’s inauguration.

Outgoing US President Barack Obama is expected to follow tradition and attend the ceremony in the Capitol before handing over the presidency.