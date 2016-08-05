Clinton's lead over Trump grows in new national polls

August 05, 2016 09:29 IST

The Democratic presidential nominee has gained a whopping 15 per cent national lead owing to the recent gaffes made by her Republican rival.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has gained a whopping 15 per cent national lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a latest poll.

Due to the recent gaffes made by Trump after the conclusion of two back-to-back conventions last week, Clinton now has the support of 48 percent of the potential voters as against Trump’s 33 percent, a new McClatchy-Marist poll said.

The poll conducted by Marist Institute for Public Opinion in New York said last month Clinton’s lead was 42-39 advantage over Trump.

“This is coming off the Democratic convention, where a bounce is expected,” Lee Miringoff, director of the institute said.

In another poll released by The Wall Street Journal/NBC News, Clinton was shown at a lead of nine points over Trump. In the previous NBC News/The Wall Street Journal poll, Clinton had an advantage of five percentage points over Trump.

According to the latest poll, Clinton enjoys a significant advantage among women (51 per cent to Trump’s 35 per cent), African Americans (91 per cent to 1 per cent), all non-white voters (69 per cent to 17 per cent), young voters (46 per cent to 34 per cent), and white voters with a college degree (47 per cent to 40 per cent).

Trump leads among white voters (45 per cent to Clinton’s 40 per cent), seniors (46 per cent to 43 per cent), independents (36 per cent to 32 per cent) and white voters without a college degree (49 per cent to 36 per cent).

The two candidates are running close among men at 43 per cent for Clinton and 42 per cent for Trump, the poll said.

According to RealClearPolitics, which keeps track of all major national polls, Clinton’s average lead over Trump now stands at 6.8 percentage points.

Image: : A Hillary Clinton supporter wears a campaign pin during an event at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Photograph: Sara D Davis/Getty Images