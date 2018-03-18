rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 5 of family killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch

5 of family killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch

March 18, 2018 10:59 IST

Five members of a family were on Sunday killed and two others injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a senior police officer said.

Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bimber Gali started around 07.45 am.

 

"They are specifically targeting civilian areas," he said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid in a tweet said, 'Due to shelling from across (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch, 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to hospital'.

The civilian casualties occurred in forward village of Devta Dhar when a shell hit the house of Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, a police official said.

The dead include the house owner, a woman, a boy and a minor girl, he said.

They are identified as Mohammad Ramzan, his wife and three children have died. Ramzan's two other children are injured.

The police official said heavy shelling was going on from both the sides.

Army troops retaliated strongly and effectively to silence Pakistani guns, he said.

With ANI inputs.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use