China hints it may block India's path to NSG seat again

November 01, 2016 16:59 IST

China on Tuesday said it will first find a solution that applies to all non-Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty countries seeking entry into Nuclear Suppliers Group and will then discuss India's application, a day after the two country's held talks over India's bid for membership of the elite grouping.

The two sides exchanged views on the enlargement of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and other relevant issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing about the second round of talks held on Monday between India and China.

The talks were held between Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security) Amandeep Singh Gill and his Chinese counterpart Wang Qun.

"On India's accession to the NSG, I can tell you that China's position is very clear and consistent. China attaches importance to the accession of non-NPT members into the NSG," Hua said.

"We will carry out relevant work based on the Seoul General Assembly and the inter-governmental process that is open and transparent," she said.

"We will seek a solution that applies to all Non-NPT countries and then we will discuss the specific application of relevant non-NPT country," Hua said.

She, however, did not refer to Pakistan, which has also applied for NSG membership along with India.

"We are willing to keep communication and contact with India in this regard," Hua said.

In the June Plenary of the 48-member NSG in Seoul, despite strong American support, China had stonewalled India's bid to get entry into the group on the grounds that it was a not a signatory to the NPT.

China had taken a stand that India was not a signatory to the NPT which is necessary for entry of new members into the club which controls nuclear commerce.

Monday's talks were the second round of dialogue between Indian and Chinese officials on India's admission into the NSG with the first round held in September.

After holding talks with India, China has held similar round of talks with Pakistan as well.

Indian and Chinese officials had described Monday's talks as "substantive and constructive".