Chief Justice Thakur undergoes check-up at heart hospital

September 22, 2016 22:04 IST

Chief Justice of India T S Thakur on Thursday underwent a check-up at a heart hospital in south Delhi.

Hospital sources, however, said, "he was fine and it was just a routine check-up."

64-year-old Thakur did not attend court on Thursday.

"The CJI visited the hospital earlier in the day. He has been coming to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute for medical check-ups for the past couple of years, and Thursday's visit was also a regular visit. He is doing fine and has returned home. There is nothing to worry about," a source said.

Thakur is the 43rd Chief Justice of India and due to to retire on January 4 next year.

Born in 1952, he was enrolled as a pleader in October, 1972 and joined the chamber of his father Late D D Thakur, a leading advocate and later a judge of Jammu and Kashmir high court.

Thakur was appointed as a permanent judge in September, 1995 and transferred as a judge of the high court of Delhi in July 2004.

He was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi high court in 2008 and took over as Chief Justice of the high court of Punjab and Haryana on August 11, 2008.

Elevated as a judge of Supreme Court in 2009, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on December 3 last year.