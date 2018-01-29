Chargesheet against Lashkar, 11 people in Amarnath terror attack

January 29, 2018 17:55 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against the Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Tayiba terror group and 11 people for conspiring and carrying out the July 2017 Amarnath Yatra attack in which eight pilgrims lost their lives.

The 1,600-page chargesheet was filed under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (similar to Indian Penal Code and applicable only in Jammu and Kashmir) and the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a sessions court in Anantnag, an official spokesperson said.

The probe, “based on technical and oral evidence”, was completed in a record six months by the Special Investigating Team headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) S P Pani, an official said.

The 11 people, including three from the LeT, in the chargesheet include a juvenile, he said.

The chargesheet against the juvenile was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Juvenile Court) in Anantnag.

Eight pilgrims were killed when LeT terrorists fired indiscriminately on the bus carrying pilgrims in the outskirts of Anantnag on July 10 last year. The devotees were on their way back to Jammu after the pilgrimage.

Those named in the chargesheet are Aijaz Ahmad Wagay, Bilal Ahmad Reshi, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, the juvenile (name withheld), Khalid Muzaffar Dar, Tanveer Ahmad Dar, Sarjeel Ahmad Sheikh and Yawar Bashir Wani. The three alleged Lashkar terrorists in the list are Abu Ismail, Maaviya and Furqan (all residents of Pakistan).

Of the 11, four men -- Abu Ismail, Yawar Bashir, Maaviya and Furqaan -- were killed in two different encounters last year.

Three of them -- Khalid Muzafar Dar, Tanveer Ahmad Dar and Sarjeel Ahmad Shiekh -- are absconding. The juvenile is out on bail and the remaining three are in judicial custody.

The investigations were carried out by Superintendent of Police Tahir Ashraf Bhatti under Pani’s supervision.