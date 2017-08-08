Chandigarh stalking: CCTV footage shows car being chased by SUV

Last updated on: August 08, 2017 21:09 IST

Footage from five CCTV cameras was retrieved by Chandigarh police which is probing the alleged stalking of an IAS officer's daughter by a Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader's son and his friend, officials said.

Meanwhile, purported CCTV visuals surfaced showing a car being followed by the SUV.

However, the faces of the persons occupying the vehicles or their registration numbers were not clearly visible in the 11-second long footage which was aired by several news channels.

Police officials, however, said that they had retrieved the footage from five CCTV cameras.

"We are analysing the CCTV footages," said Chandigarh SSP Eish Singhal.

The woman, daughter of a bureaucrat, had called up the police on Friday night complaining that two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five km.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas, 23, and Ashish Kumar, 27, were arrested for allegedly stalking the woman. However, both were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Opposition parties have accused the police of working under pressure. The woman in her complaint had said that she felt there was an attempt to kidnap her.

"To me it was very clear that that these boys intended to abduct me and even tried to open the door," she said in her complaint.

Rajnath likely to make a statement in Parliament

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh may make a statement in Parliament on Wednesday on the incident, an official said in New Delhi.

The home ministry has received a report from the Chandigarh Police on the incident.

"The ministry has received a report on the incident. It is a statement of facts. The ministry is examining the report. The home minister may make a statement in Parliament tomorrow," the official said.

IMAGE: The victim, Varnika Kundu. Photograph: Varnika Kundu/Facebook