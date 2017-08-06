Lucky I'm not common man's daughter: Victim stalked by Haryana BJP chief's son

Victim’s father urges people to fight crime against women

An IAS officer, whose daughter was allegedly stalked by the son of a senior Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader, on Sunday took to social media and urged people to fight crime against women while also sharing the ordeal his family had gone through.

The victim also expressed her anguish in a post saying she was lucky not to be the daughter of a commoner or else who knows what her fate could be.

“If we do not persist in trying to bring the guilty to justice, more and more daughters will suffer this hurt,” said the victim’s father, in a Facebook post.

The father of the victim in his Facebook post thanked the Chandigarh police for being helpful and efficient in handling the matter.

While stating how his family had gone through a “horrendous experience”, he said that it will take a long time for his daughter “to go back to a normal life.”

Giving reasons for the Facebook post, the father said, “Our clear intention is to bring the culprits to book."

-- PTI