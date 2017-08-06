Lucky I'm not common man's daughter: Victim stalked by Haryana BJP chief's son

The victim, who was allegedly stalked by Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party state president Subhash Barala’s son Vikas on Saturday, thanked Chandigarh Police for rescuing her on time, and pointed out that if she was a common man’s daughter the case would not be taken so seriously.
“I was coming back to my home when they started stalking me. They tried to threaten me by trying to stop my car. Suddenly, they came in front of my car and blocked the way. I reversed my car immediately and called the police. Police heard whole the matter and assured me of providing the help. Soon the police came and arrested the accused. I am very thankful to Chandigarh Police who came to my rescue on time,” the victim, who is the daughter of an IAS officer, told the media.
“I’m lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I’m also lucky, because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere,” the woman wrote in a Facebook her post, pointing that the two men she accused of perturbing her “are from influential families with political connections”.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it was not right to punish the BJP leader for his son’s crime.
“I came to know about this incident. Chandigarh Police has filed the complaint and I believe they will take appropriate action. This matter is not related with Subhash Barala but with an individual. So action would be taken against his son,” Khattar told media.
Vikas was arrested on Saturday on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer.
On the basis of the complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer, a case was registered against Vikas and other youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Following the incident, the Congress has urged the state government and the police to do the needful.
“This is an unfortunate incident. Now, the law and order should take its own course. The government and the police must act,” said Congress leader Ashok Tanwar.
An IAS officer, whose daughter was allegedly stalked by the son of a senior Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader, on Sunday took to social media and urged people to fight crime against women while also sharing the ordeal his family had gone through.
The victim also expressed her anguish in a post saying she was lucky not to be the daughter of a commoner or else who knows what her fate could be.
“If we do not persist in trying to bring the guilty to justice, more and more daughters will suffer this hurt,” said the victim’s father, in a Facebook post.
The father of the victim in his Facebook post thanked the Chandigarh police for being helpful and efficient in handling the matter.
While stating how his family had gone through a “horrendous experience”, he said that it will take a long time for his daughter “to go back to a normal life.”
Giving reasons for the Facebook post, the father said, “Our clear intention is to bring the culprits to book."
-- PTI
