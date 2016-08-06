Centre launches MyGov app; 15 crore people expected to join platform

August 06, 2016 15:44 IST

Terming myGov as the biggest platform of Digital India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the user base of the government's citizen engagement platform should touch at least 10-15 crore, given that the country has 103 crore mobile phone users.

IMAGE: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing those in attendance . Photograph: MyGov/Facebook

"The country is changing. Digital democracy is the essence of India and Digital India is the destiny of India. MyGov is the biggest platform of Digital India," Prasad said at the inaugural session of myGov's two-year anniversary celebration.

He added that at present, 35 lakh people are connected to the myGov platform and that the site has logged constructive suggestions on a variety of subjects, including smart cities, Union Budget, net neutrality, new education policy amongst others.

"Where there are 103 crore mobiles, I expect 10-15 crore people should be connected to myGov. Suggestions on how to improve the future (of the country) should come from the citizens... Our government is attempting to connect with people in a new way (using technology)," the Minister said.

Prasad said myGov platform should also include path- breaking achievements of the common man in the times ahead. "I would like MyGov to become a platform to showcase achievements of those common people who don't get space on TV etc... You can change India by using technology, that is the essence of myGov," he said.

Prasad said suggestions that come on myGov, even if they are tinged with criticism, should be taken positively.

The event will culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting his first-ever 'townhall' in the evening. A new PMO app that will enable mobile users to connect with the Prime Minister's portal will also be launched at the event.