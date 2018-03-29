CBSE paper leak: Javadekar promises strict action, Sack HRD min, says Cong

March 29, 2018 15:57 IST

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday termed the Central Board of Secondary Education examination paper leak issue "unfortunate" and said culprits would not go scot-free, a day after the board announced re-examination in a Class 10 and a Class 12 subject.

The CBSE, in a circular on Wednesday, had announced re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects in the wake of reports of paper leaks.

The CBSE will declare the date of reexamination probably on Monday or Tuesday, he said.

"This (paper leak) has been breach by the culprits and we will not let any culprit go scot-free. The police is on the job and I am very sure, they will nab the culprits as they have done in case of the SSC exam leak case. We have also instituted an internal inquiry," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Terming the incident "unfortunate", Javadekar said he could "understand the pain, anguish and frustrations" of students and parents because "we are one with them".

The CBSE has earned a name for "conducting good examination" and was therefore, assigned the task of conducting medical entrance examination by the Supreme Court, he said.

Javadekar said being a sensible parent, he could not sleep last night.

"We must make all efforts to ensure that this exam go really without any breach though culprits may be using newer ways and methods," he said.

He said all efforts would be made to improve the system with the new challenges posed by the culprits and make it "fool proof".

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that the HRD minister and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal be sacked.

The party is also demanding a judicial probe by a high court judge into the matter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

The Delhi Police's crime branch is investigating the alleged leak after registering two separate cases.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo