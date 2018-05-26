CBSE Class 12 results out, topper gets 499 out of 500

May 26, 2018 14:13 IST

Girls outshone boys in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education Class XII results announced on Saturday with Meghna Srivastava, from a Noida school, topping the examination this year.

The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year's 82.02 per cent.

Girls did better than the boys with a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent against boys' 78.99 per cent, officials at the CBSE headquarters said in New Delhi.

Meghna Srivastava topped the CBSE Class 12 examination getting 99.8 per cent. She secured 499 marks out of 500. She is a student of Step By Step School, Noida, and is from the Humanities stream.

The second position was bagged by another girl, Anoushka Chand, also a humanities stream student from a school in Ghaziabad. She got 498 marks out of 500.

The third position was held by seven students who got 497 marks out of 500, the officials said.

The best performing region was Trivandrum in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32 per cent. Chennai region's pass percentage was second best at 93.87 per cent.

Delhi was at the third spot with 89 per cent pass percentage, the officials said.

