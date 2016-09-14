CBI to take over journalist Rajdeo's murder probe, Shahbuddin under scanner

September 14, 2016 19:13 IST

Four months after the murder of bureau chief of a Hindi daily Rajdev Ranjan in Siwan, the Central Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the investigation in the case.

CBI sources said a team will soon leave for Siwan after a case is registered by it in the murder of Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of 'Hindustan'.

Alleged gangster and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shahbuddin, who was recently released on bail, was under the scanner of investigation agencies in the case, they said.

Bihar had transferred the case to the CBI. The agency is now all set to register an FIR under the charges of criminal conspiracy and murder, the sources said.

The state government had issued a notification requesting the CBI to take over the investigation of the murder case, a demand made by the kin of the journalist who was killed on May 13.

The case has again come into limelight as a photograph appeared of absconding suspects Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Javed with Shahbuddin after his release from Bhagalpur jail on Saturday last on bail granted by Patna high court.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 6 of Delhi Police Establishment Act 1946 (Act 25 of 1946), the governor of Bihar is pleased to accord his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to the whole of Bihar to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to investigate/supervise and inquire into the Siwan Town P.S. Case No. 362/16, dated May 13, 2016 u/s 302/120 (B)/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act which is related to murder of reporter Rajdev Ranjan," the notification issued by Bihar home department had read.