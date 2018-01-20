Capital punishment for raping girls below 12, says Haryana CM Khattar

January 20, 2018 19:16 IST

Facing heat over a string of rape incidents involving minors in Haryana recently, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state would enact a law providing capital punishment to those found guilty of sexually abusing girls aged 12 years or below.

Besides, the state government would make a request for setting up fast-track courts for dealing with rape cases to ensure speedy justice to victims.

Expressing anguish and concern over the recent incidents of rape in the state, he said though the police were dealing with such cases as required under the law, it had been decided to make provisions of “harsher punishment for rape”.

“Law would be enacted soon to hang those convicted of raping girls aged 12 or younger,” he said.

The BJP leader also exhorted the media not to create sensation by publishing reports on rape incidents without verifying facts.

Elaborating on his point, Khattar said the figures for last year revealed that 25 per cent rape complaints registered at police stations were fake.

“Earlier, complainants had to face a tough time in getting an FIR registered even after repeated requests. But today, not even a single person can claim non-registration of FIRs in any case by the police,” he said.

Usually, relatives and near and dear ones of the victims have been found to be involved in about 75 per cent of rape cases, he said.

Besides the police, it is also the responsibility of the society to come forward and generate awareness among the people against such kind of mentality, the chief minister said.

He assured the people that the state police was actively working to solve the recent cases of rape in the state.

Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana recently, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.