Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Congress was client in India

March 27, 2018 20:38 IST

Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower who lifted the lid on political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of Facebook data, said that he believed the Congress was the company’s client in India though it also had worked on “all kinds of projects” in the country.

Twenty-eight-year-old Wylie was deposing before the United Kingdom Parliament on Tuesday when he reiterated the allegations against CA.

Responding to a question on Cambridge Analytica’s work in India by Labour’s Paul Farrelly, he said: “I believe their [CA’s] client was Congress, but I know that they’ve done all kinds of projects both regionally…I don’t remember a national project, I know regionally.

“I mean India is so big, one state could be as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there. I believe I have some documentation on India which I can also provide to the committee.”

Union Minister for Law and Information Technology demanded an apology from the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.

“The whistleblower confirmed that Congress party was their client. The Congress had publicly denied that relation with Cambridge Analytica. Congress has to apologise to the nation. Rahul Gandhi will have to apologise. They have been exposed. This shows they don’t trust people,” he said.

The UK-based data analytics firm has been in the eye of a global scandal surrounding Facebook and an application on the social media platform that harvested data of over 50 million users only to use it to influence voters in elections.

Explosive claims by whistleblower Christopher Wylie also revealed his predecessor died mysteriously in a Kenyan hotel room - and may have been poisoned. He said Dan Muresan was working for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election campaign when he was found dead in 2012 amid reports a deal he was working on went 'sour'. Wylie told how rumours that Muresan had been killed circulated around the controversial data firm. And he heard talk the Kenyan police had been bribed not to enter the hotel room for 24 hours in a bid to cover up the possible murder. He said: 'Cambridge Analytica was working with Kenyan politicians, but because in a lot of African countries if a deal goes wrong you pay for it. "Dan was my predecessor....what I heard was that he was working on some kind of deal of some sort - I'm not sure what. "The deal went sour. "People suspected he was poisoned in his hotel room. I also heard that the police had got bribed not to enter the hotel room for 24 hours." He added: "That is what I was told - I was not there so I speak to the veracity of it."



Wylie said that when he joined Cambridge Analytica in 2012 he did not know the name of his predecessor or what happened to him.

Image: Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Wylie. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images