FB data breach: BJP alleges Congress-Cambridge Analytica tieup

March 21, 2018 16:25 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday questioned links between the Congress and Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm accused of harvesting personal information from Facebook illegally to influence polls in several countries, and wondered if it will now depend on "data theft" to woo voters.

Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad cited media reports about the opposition party's plan to use the firm's services for the next Lok Sabha elections and to boost its president Rahul Gandhi's profile.

He asked Gandhi to explain the company's role in his social media outreach.

The firm, the Union minister said, has been accused of using "sex, sleaze and fake news" to influence elections and asked if the Congress too plans to walk the same path.

"The Congress must explain if it has engaged in data trade with Cambridge Analytica," he said, questioning the opposition party's "silence" despite numerous reports of its link with the company.

Prasad, the law and IT minister, used the occasion to warn Facebook of stringent legal action against any misuse of data of more than 200 million Indians on its platform.

Targeting the Congress, he said the number of Gandhi's Twitter followers had shot up recently and wondered if it was due to the services of the firm that he achieved this "fake popularity".

"Will the Congress now depend on data manipulation and theft to woo voters?" he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks BJP leaders to remain digitally and physically connected with the masses, he said, but the Congress seems to be depending on the digital medium to make up for its lack of connect on the ground.

It is not a question of liaison between the Congress and a data firm but about attempts to influence democratic processes which his government would not allow, he said and warned Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg against any abuse of data of Indians on its platform.

However, the Congress has denied the charged, saying it is 'absolutely false'.

"News about Congress engaged/engaging with Cambridge Analytica is absolutely false.," Head of Congress's social media Divya Spandana tweeted.

Prasad has also warned social media platforms like Facebook of stringent action if any attempt was made by them to influence the country's electoral process through "undesirable means".

Amid probe by United States privacy watchdog and British lawmakers over a potential breach of user confidentiality by Facebook, Prasad said the Indian government fully supports freedom of press, speech and expression and is all for free exchange of ideas on social media.

However, any attempt by social media sites, including Facebook, to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will not be tolerated, he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"...let me make it very, very clear, we fully support freedom of press, speech and expression; we fully support free exchange of ideas on social media. But any attempt, covert or overt, by social media, including Facebook, of trying to influence India's electoral process through undesirable means will neither be appreciated nor be tolerated," Prasad said.

"If need be, stringent action will be taken," he added.

Stating that 20 crore Indians were using Facebook, making it the company's largest market outside of the US, Prasad cautioned the social media giant and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg of repercussions under IT Act in case of any data breach came to light.

"Mr Mark Zuckerberg you better note the observation of the IT Minister of India. We welcome the FB profile in India, but if any data theft of Indians is done through the collusion of FB system, it shall not be tolerated. We have got stringent power in the IT Act, we shall use it, including summoning you in India," Prasad warned.

Asked if the government would initiate a probe on data use by Facebook, Prasad said that India had a regulator in the form of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and in case of any specific complaints, the same would be taken under a structured investigation.

"We have got very robust mechanism available, we will look into it. But today, this very stern observation I gave that let my warning be heard across the Atlantic far away in California," he said.

Incidentally, this is not the first standoff between the Indian policymakers and Facebook. TRAI, in 2016, has issued regulations on discriminatory pricing over internet access that had led to ban of platforms like Facebook's Free Basics.

"The issue concerns national interest and national security. And the BJP will take it very seriously if by collusive methods the data assets of Indians are pilfered... My caution is with regard to democratic process," he said.

The US Federal Trade Commission, an independent government body charged with ensuring that companies abide by their own privacy policies, is looking at whether Facebook violated a 2011 consent decree after media reports alleged that it had handed the data of millions of users to a political consultancy.

It is time, delete Facebook: WhatsApp co-founder

WhatsApp messaging service co-founder has urged users to "delete" Facebook amid the massive data harvesting scandal.

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton left Facebook in September last year and joined a foundation.

"It is time. #deletefacebook," CNN quoted Acton as saying.

Acton co-founded WhatsApp with Jan Koum which was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for USD 19 billion.

Momentum gathered behind the #DeleteFacebook campaign, with several media outlets publishing guides to permanently deleting your Facebook account, CNN reported.

The backlash has spooked investors, leading shares in the company to fall by more than 9 per cent over the last two days -- wiping almost USD 50 billion off the valuation of the company, the report said.