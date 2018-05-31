Bypoll results: BJP trails in UP's Kairana; Cong wins in K'taka, Meghalaya

Last updated on: May 31, 2018 13:28 IST

The Election Commission began counting of votes on Thursday to declare the results of by-elections held on May 28 in four Lok Sabha and 10 assembly constituencies.

The bypoll results, especially in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, could set the tone for the 2019 general elections, say analysts.

Here’s who is leading and trailing.

Kairana, UP

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan took a lead in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The Kairana seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mriganka Singh’s father, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hukum Singh.

Hasan is also supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the Noorpur assembly be-election in the state, Samajwadi Party’s Naeemul Hasan is in the lead.

Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is leading over his Shiv Sena rival in the counting for Palghar Lok Sabha seat bypoll in Maharashtra.

The BJP’s nominee, Rajendra Gavit is in a poll battle with Sena’s Shrinivas Wanaga.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, NCP candidate Madhukar Kukde was leading while the BJP's Hemant Patle was at second place.

The results of the two Lok Sabha seats -- Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya -- in Maharashtra are important for all four major political parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party - as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course.

Bihar

In a set back to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has wrested the Jokihat assembly seat from ruling Janata Dal-United.

The RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam has won the bypoll by over 41,000 votes by defeating JD-U candidate Murshid Alam.

The resignation of JD-U MLA Sarfaraz Alam, who quit the party earlier this year and got elected on an RJD ticket to the Lok Sabha from Araria, a seat held by his late father Mohammad Taslimuddin, necessitated the by-election.

Kerala

Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India Marxist-led Left Democratic Front's Saji Cheriyan won the Chengannur assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 20,956 votes over his nearest Congress rival, officials said.

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led United Democratic Front candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's P S Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair of the CPI-M in January this year due to illness.

CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishna described the victory as the "achievement" of the two-year rule of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government.

It was also a 'rejection of the soft Hindutva policy' of the Congress, Balakrishnan told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala attributed the LDF victory to the alleged communal card played by the Left Front.

Punjab

Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi was leading over his nearest rival Akali nominee Naib Singh Kohar for the Shahkot assembly constituency bypoll.

The counting of votes started at 8 am in Jalandhar, amid tight security arrangements in the presence of an Election Observer, candidates of the political parties and their representatives.

The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year.

Over 76 per cent of 1.72 lakh voters had exercised their franchise on May 28 for the seat where the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party were locked in a triangular battle.

Karnataka

Congress's N Muniratna has won the election from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency in the Karnataka assembly polls.

Muniratna defeated his nearest BJP rival Tulsi Muniraju Gowda by 41162 votes.

Assembly elections across the state were held on May 12.

However, polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar was deferred to May 28 following a voter ID controversy and other irregularities.

A major row had erupted over electoral malpractices and seizure of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from an apartment in the constituency, ahead of the May 12 elections.

Muniratna had won the seat in the previous assembly.

West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress surged ahead of its BJP rival in the Maheshtala assembly seat in West Bengal.

The bypoll was held following the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Kasturi Das. The TMC has fielded her husband Dulal Das.

Meghalaya

The opposition Congress became the single largest party in Meghalaya after its candidate Miani D Shira won the bypoll from Ampati assembly seat, vacated by her father Mukul Sangma early this year.

"INC candidate Miani D Shira won by 3191 votes. She secured 14,259 votes against a total of 11,069 votes polled by NPP candidate Clement G Momin," Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

He said the third candidate, an independent, Subhankar Koch, secured just 360 votes.

The seat fell vacant after Shira's father and former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the last assembly elections, vacated the seat.

Now, the Congress has 21 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, one MLA more than the NPP, which is leading the coalition government with the support of the regional parties and the BJP.

The regional parties, the United Democratic Party having seven MLAs, Peoples Democratic Front (4), HSPDP (2) and the BJP (2) besides an MLA each of the NCP and an Iindependent are constituents of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Seema Devi is leading from Silli assembly seat.

BJP leading from Gomia assembly seat.

Nagaland

Tokheho Yepthomi, fielded by the ruling People's Democratic Alliance is leading over his lone rival of the opposition Naga People's Front.

The PDA has the NDPP and the BJP as it major constituents.

The Congress has extended its support to the NPF candidate.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is also the NDPP leader, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February, days before the assembly polls.

-- With inputs from Agencies

Photograph: PTI Photo