Bullet-riddled body of abducted jawan found in Kashmir

November 25, 2017 13:57 IST

Terrorists abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found on Saturday in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the army said.

The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said. He said the deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.

Mir was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by terrorists and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned Mir’s killing.

“Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed ,a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian. Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Territorial Army jawan’s killing.

“The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family,” he tweeted.