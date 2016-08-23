BSF training Coochbehar Maharaja's private army?

August 23, 2016 21:51 IST

Accusing the central government of trying to disrupt smooth functioning of the state government, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that the BSF was providing "training" to 'Narayani Sena', a private army of the erstwhile Maharaja of Coochbehar.

The BSF, however, denied the allegation and termed it as "baseless".

"It is a deep-rooted conspiracy against the state government. How come BSF is giving training to Narayani Sena and other elements who are involved in smuggling?" senior TMC leader and state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee told media persons.

He said, "We have officially expressed our grievances and lodged a complaint with the highest quarters of the central government."

Chatterjee said this was being done by keeping the state government in the "dark".

His remark followed a recent probe report submitted by the DIG, Jalpaiguri Range at the state secretariat which said BSF officials in Mathabhanga area of Cooch Behar in north Bengal "imparted training to volunteers of the Narayani Sena".

Narayani Sena is an alleged militia which is being raised by the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association or GCPA in support of their demand for a separate state of Greater Cooch Behar on "ethnic grounds".

A senior BSF official on condition of anonymity denied the allegation, saying, "We have not imparted any such training as is being projected. It is a baseless allegation. A few days ago during an Independence day function we had taught youths living on the border on the art of attention, to stand at ease as is done in the Army."

"It is not a new thing. We always encourage youths to join armed forces, BSF or the police and serve the nation. We don't know who is Narayani sena. If the police had reports of their anti-national activity, why didn't they take action?" he said.

Representative Photograph: Umar Ganie