3 BSF personnel, 1 terrorist killed in encounter near LoC

August 08, 2016 14:58 IST

Three Border Security Force personnel, including an officer, and a terrorist were killed on Monday in an operation in Macchil sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir, officials said in Srinagar.

Security forces launched the operation in Macchil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district following information about presence of terrorists in the area, an Army official said.

One terrorist and two BSF jawans were killed while five other security force personnel were injured in the initial firefight between the two sides, the official said.

Among the injured personnel -- three BSF jawans and two Army soldiers -- condition of one BSF jawan was critical, who later succumbed to injuries, a police official said.

He said the slain BSF personnel were identified as sub Inspector Mohinder Yadav, Head Constable C P Singh and Constable Babu Shaan.

The operation was in progress when reports last came in, he added.

Image used for representation only.