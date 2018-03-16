rediff.com

Bridge in Florida collapses, causing 'mass casualties'

March 16, 2018 00:23 IST

A bridge under construction on a Florida college campus collapsed Thursday, trapping several people and cars underneath, according to reports.

An unknown number of people were trapped underneath the bridge, according to reports.

A Miami Herald reporter tweeted that cops believe the collapse caused “mass casualties.”

It was not immediately clear why the bridge collapsed.

 

The elevated span of bridge was installed last Saturday using an accelerated construction method advanced by the university. It was designed as a safe route for students travelling between FIU’s Modesto A Maidique Campus and the small city of Sweetwater, where an estimated 4,000 students live.

Image: According to reports, an unknown number of people are trapped under the bridge. Photograph: @GABRIELAROSE12/Twitter

AGENCIES
