Boycotted by caste 'panchayat', man ends life

August 30, 2016 01:45 IST

The 48-year-old man’s brother helped his friend marry a girl from another community.

A 48-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Pune on Monday, apparently as he was depressed over the decision of jaat panchayat (community court) to socially ostracise him and his family, police said.

The victim has been identified as Arun Naikuji, who belonged to the Gavali community, police said.

Police said members of the jaat panchayat had allegedly boycotted Arun and his family as his brother helped his friend marry a girl from another community.

“We have booked Vahappa Pailwan, Mankappa Aurange, Vitthal Pailwan, Kisan Janubas and other members of Veershaiva Lingayat Gavali Samaj Jaat Panchayat under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention),” a police official from Chandan nagar police station said.

The deceased and his family were allegedly boycotted by the jaat panchayat two years ago and they were not allowed to take part in any functions of the community.

“On Sunday, Arun went to the panchayat members and tried to seek explanation from them why they were not being allowed to take part in the functions, where he was insulted.

“Depressed due to the boycott and reeling under the insult by the panchayat members, Arun allegedly hanged himself in his room. The incident came to light today,” the officer said.

He said that five years ago, one a man from Lingayat Gavali community, had married a girl from other community and Arun’s brother, Appa Naikuji, had helped him and even attended the wedding in Pandharpur.

“Two years ago, the jaat panchayat members had come to know that the girl whom Dheeraj had married belonged to other caste and they boycotted him from the community.

“The members learnt that Appa had also helped him in the marriage, following which they passed an order for the community to boycott him and his family,” he said.

Further investigation is on.