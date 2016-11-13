Bobby Jindal among probables in Trump's Cabinet

November 13, 2016 08:33 IST

Two-term Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, the first ever Indian-American to be elected as a state Governor, is among the shortlisted candidates for Trump's Cabinet, according to a media report.

If appointed, 45-year-old Jindal will be the first ever Indian-American to be included in the president's cabinet and second ever to be elected to the US Congress.

As per the news report in The Wall Street Journal, Jindal is being considered for the position of Secretary of Health along with Ben Carson. His name also figured in the list of Politico whereas it was absent in the Buzfeed's list of potential Cabinet members of the Trump administration.

Both Carson and Jindal are former Republican presidential candidates. While Jindal, after dropping out of the race, endorsed Senator Ted Cruz for presidency, Carson supported Donald Trump, the winner of the US presidential elections.

Jindal, who has been keeping a low profile after dropping out of the Republican presidential primary, did not respond to queries on his possible Cabinet position.

On the other hand, it is almost certain that Carson would be a part of the Trump's Cabinet. Trump, in the past, has indicated Carson to be his first choice for the position of heath secretary.

Jindal has served as a principal adviser to the US Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Bush administration, during which he excelled with his administrative and management skills and later on went on to be elected to the House of Representative for two-terms and thereafter as Louisiana Governor twice.

Last year, he expressed his desire to run for the US presidency but dropped out of the race early this year following low polling among a crowded GOP aspirants of 17 candidates. During the primaries, Jindal was highly critical of Trump and his policies.

