BJP leader under fire for calling Mamata Banerjee a 'eunuch'

May 01, 2017 12:42 IST

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shyamapada Mondal waded into controversy by calling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a ‘eunuch’ and accused her of practicing politics of appeasement.

“Today you cannot understand whether Mamata Banerjee is a female or a male… I’d say she has become a ‘hijra’ (eunuch),” he said.

This statement has triggered demand for action against him.

Also earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader courted massive controversy by announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head, following a lathi charge at Birbhum district to disperse a rally raising slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” on Hanuman Jayanti.

“Those who will cut and bring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh. Mamata Banerjee never allows Saraswati Puja, fairs during Ram Navami and during Hanuman Jayanti procession, people were lathi charged and brutally beaten up. She organizes iftar party and always supports Muslims,” BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney said.

In West Bengal’s Birbhum, Suri police on Sunday had already warned the Bir Hanuman Jayanti organisers that it would not allow holding of any rally or meeting at Suri on Tuesday.

The organisers requested and assured the police that that they would not carry arms. However, the police did not move from its stand and charged on.