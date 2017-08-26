BJP distances itself from Sakshi Maharaj's remarks defending Dera chief

August 26, 2017 08:18 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday distanced itself from its party MP Sakshi Maharaj's controversial statement supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya said that the party does not support Maharaj's stance and that of it was not right to question the judicial system.

"I don't support his statement. It was his personal view. I think it is not right to question the judicial system," he said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday came out in support of Gurmeet Ram Rahim after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula.

"Crores of people follow him (Gurmeet Ram Rahim). Why are we not listening to them? Why are we listening to one person (the victim). Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a noble soul. This is a conspiracy to defame Indian culture and the holy people. If there is further violence, the courts will be responsible," Maharaj had said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party slammed Sakshi Maharaj for his 'insensible' statement and demanded a stern action against him.

Congress leader Manak Agarwal said that they would write a letter to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to cancel Maharaj's membership from the Lok Sabha.

"Sakshi Maharaj should not question the judicial system. We will write a letter to Sumitra Mahajan asking her to cancel the membership of Maharaj from Lok Sabha," Agarwal said.

Another Congress leader Pankaj Chaturvedi also condemned Maharaj's assertion and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stern action against him.

"Sakshi Maharaj's statement has hurt the sentiments of the people of the country, especially women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take cognisance of his remark and take stern action against him," he said.