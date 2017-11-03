Bhopal gang rape case: 4 cops suspended, another transferred

November 03, 2017 16:44 IST

Four police officials in Madhya Pradesh were suspended on Friday and the city Superintendent of Police was transferred over a delay in lodging a complaint of a 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped three days ago.

Director General of Police R K Shukla announced the suspension of the four officials -- three inspectors and a sub-inspector -- for their alleged negligence which led to the delay in registering the offence.

“We have suspended three station in-charges (of MP Nagar, Habibganj and GRP police stations), a sub-inspector and transferred the city SP to the police headquarters over the issue (of delay in registering a complaint),” he said.

The action was taken after it was reported in the media that it took nearly 24 hours for the survivor to file a complaint, after three police stations refused to lodge an FIR citing jurisdiction issues, a senior police official said.

The media reports were verified by the police before the action was taken, he added.

The woman, a student, was allegedly raped by four men near the railway tracks when she was returning from a coaching class in MP Nagar, a police officer had said.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday night in the vicinity of the Habibganj railway station, but came to light on Thursday.

The police arrested all the four accused after the woman lodged a case at the GRP police station (at the Habibganj railway station).