Bengaluru will host Aero India: MoD puts controversy to rest

September 08, 2018 13:11 IST

Amid debates over a change in venue, the Ministry of Defence has announced that Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru itself from February 20-24.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows.

Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world and will provide an opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry.

Besides giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of 'Make in India'.

Over the past few months, reports were rife that the venue for the biennial air show may be shifted to Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow.

While Union Minister Ananth Kumar claimed that Uttar Pradesh lacked the necessary infrastructure to host the event, Uttar Pradesh's Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi averred that the state which is capable of conducting the Kumbh Mela can host the Aero Show as well.

Last month, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his approval to conduct Aero India show-2019 in Bengaluru.

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

It is organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Ministry of Defence.